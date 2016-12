Source: Cracked

by Winslow Gee

A grand example of how “fake news” has always been with us. [Flash video] [editor’s note: For an interesting twist on Fortitude South maneuvers, check out “The Immune” https://www.amazon.com/Immune-Doc-Lucky-Meisenheimer/dp/0966761227 – SAT] (12/24/16)

