Mexico: Seven slain, six others’ heads found

Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune

“Western Mexico’s plague of violence continued on Christmas Day with the discovery of six decapitated heads in one state and the slaying of seven people in another. The Michoacan state prosecutor’s office said the six heads … were found in Jiquilpan, a municipality near the state of Jalisco in a region that has been a battleground between competing drug gangs in recent years. … Meanwhile state security officials in the neighboring state of Guerrero said gunmen entered a house and shot to death seven people in the municipality of Atoyac de Alvarez. Five were members of one family and two were a married couple.” (12/25/16)

