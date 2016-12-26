Remind us why we allow the European Union to do things like this to us and them

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Tim Worstall

“The Ukraine sits on one of the largest blocks of the finest arable land on the planet. The last time we had free trade with it, the 1870s as the railways extended into the steppes, this increased the living standards of all of us as we could buy yet more of ever cheaper food. At the expense of our local landlords of course, this was one of the triggers of the agricultural depression of that decade and the great landed estates never really recovered. In the work of Saez and Zucman on the development of wealth this is made very clear. Agricultural land as the great store of wealth, monopolised by all too few, simply disappeared as an important part of the societal stock of wealth. Disappeared into the maw of the population as cheap food. This we would argue is a Pareto improvement. And more than that, it’s exactly the thing which the EU’s CAP is designed to prevent.” (12/25/16)

