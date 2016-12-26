Bryn Mawr student quits school after ridicule for supporting Trump

Source: Fox News

“A young woman says anti-Trump bullies at a prestigious women’s liberal arts college forced [sic] her to drop out of the school. Eighteen-year-old Andi Moritz told FoxNews.com Saturday that the ridicule began when she went on Bryn Mawr College’s ride-share Facebook page in September to look for a fellow student to help her knock on doors for Donald Trump. … The night of her ride-share post, fellow freshman on her floor met to discuss the matter. Moritz, who is from Hershey, Penn., says she deleted the post after the meeting and then the next day called the campus suicide hotline. ‘I just need someone to talk to,’ she said. She said she has battled depression in high school. Two days after the call she dropped out after she spoke to her parents.” [editor’s note: I guess special delicate snowflakes don’t just come in the left-wing SJW variety – TLK] (12/24/16)

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2016/12/24/bryn-mawr-student-says-dropped-out-after-ridicule-for-backing-trump.html