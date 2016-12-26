Holiday greetings

Source: The Price of Liberty

by MamaLiberty

“I seriously hesitate to add ‘happy’ to any greeting these days. With all of the hate, anger, attacks, deadly envy and hypocrisy in every ‘news’ item these days, except for the silly, sentimental and denial of reality in some of them, there doesn’t seem to be much room for true peace, joy and happiness in a great many hearts around the country. Do you pursue happiness by spending too much, eating too much, drinking too much? Is there any peace or joy in arguments over which overlord will swing the whip the next four years? Is there any contentment in being told that Al Gore (or anyone else) knows what’s best for you, and if the powers that be have to kill you to enforce that, it’s just too bad?” (12/25/16)

http://www.thepriceofliberty.org/?p=10422