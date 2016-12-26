Germany: Town evacuates on Christmas morning for World War Two bomb

Source: Deutsche Welle [Germany]

“Explosive specialists took four hours to defuse a massive World War II bomb on Sunday afternoon in the German city of Augsburg following the country’s largest post-war evacuation. About 54,000 people left the city before and on Christmas morning after construction workers unearthed the 1.8-tonne (2-ton) British Royal Air Force bomb last week. … The bomb was discovered on December 20, but authorities chose Christmas Day to defuse the bomb to cause the least disruption.” (12/25/16)

