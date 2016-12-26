Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Joy Buchanan

“My happiest memory of the holidays is making Christmas cookies at home with my family. Several hours and bags of flour, not to mention cinnamon and cloves, were the inputs to the production of the baked goods. At the end, we got to eat fresh-baked cookies! But as much as I love my family-recipe cookies, I would hand them all over to you for the right price, say, $50 per cookie. What would I have to pay you to sell me your homemade holiday dessert? Many of you are producers of cookies, especially at this time of year. What economists call the ‘supply curve’ describes the behavior of producers, so understanding the supply curve is easy if you imagine yourself as a supplier of cookies to the market.” (12/25/16)

https://fee.org/articles/the-supply-curve-explained-with-cookies/