China’s first aircraft carrier heads for western Pacific

Source: Yahoo! News

“China’s first aircraft carrier has set off for the Western Pacific for an open-sea training exercise, the Defense Ministry said. State media said Sunday that it is the first time that the Liaoning, which was commissioned by the Chinese navy in 2012, has headed to ‘distant sea waters.’ The Western Pacific region stretches from China to New Zealand and encompasses countries in the Pacific, Oceania and parts of Asia. … The exercise takes place at a time of tension between China and the United States, the Pacific Ocean’s dominant power, over the sensitive issue of Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing claims as its territory.” (12/25/16)

