South Korea: Ruling party disintegrates under stress of Park scandal

Source: Korea Times [South Korea]

“Over 30 lawmakers will quit the ruling Saenuri Party today following a bitter power struggle with loyalists of President Park Geun-hye, the group said Monday. They plan to launch a separate conservative party Jan. 24, with outgoing U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speculated to join the new party upon returning home. … After their departure, the number of seats held by the ruling party will shrink to below 100 from the current 128 in the 300-seat National Assembly. The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea has 121 seats and the second-largest opposition People’s Party has 38 seats.” (12/25/16)

