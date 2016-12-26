Gracian’s aphorism #125: Do not be a black list.

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

“My interpretation: here, again, it is most useful to consult other translations of the same text. One version translates the title as ‘Don’t be a blacklist of others’ faults’ while another renders ‘Do not be a gossip.’ The advice sounds trite, perhaps, but refusing to gossip is one of the most important habits a person can inculcate. Three caveats… First, ‘white gossip’ is not only appropriate but also valuable in forging social networks; it builds community. White gossip consists of information that does not harm reputations. … Second: there can be valid reasons to gossip in a manner that damages a reputation … but the reason is never to inflict damage; rather, it is to prevent harm. … Third: sometimes it is necessary to assault someone’s reputation in self-defense.” (12/26/16)

