Freedom Feens Radio, 12/26/16

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

“The boys complain about Christmas, then talk about cats and dogs, visual humor on the radio, getting droned, how BipCoin got written up in CoinTelegraph, how BipCoin’s market cap went from $10,000 to $100,000 back down to $30,000 in one day, how Bitpark Coin is using BipCoin’s existing ticker symbol ‘BIP,’ How Namecoin is upset that they’re irrelevant (for butthurt comments, click here then scroll down), pay for government employees usually being highest at the sportsball level, pictures on the radio, and ways to better communicate with people to have neither side come off as jackasses.” [various formats] (12/26/16)

https://www.freedomfeens.com/?p=13438