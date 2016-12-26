Whiny blue special snowflakes want Amazon to remove merchandise that hurts their widdew feewings

Source: Fox News

“The largest police union in the U.S. demanded that Amazon remove a shirt from a third-party vendor that supports the Black Lives Matter movement. The Fraternal Order of Police wants the online retailer to follow Walmart and remove a shirt that sports the words ‘Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter’ across the chest, The Guardian reported Friday. Walmart removed the shirt from its store after the union called it ‘offensive.’ FOP President Chuck Canterbury wrote in a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to support the union in ‘increasing the bonds of trust between the men and women of law enforcement and the communities they serve.'” [editor’s note: Yes, because demanding that nobody wear anything you disapprove of is a great way to increase bonds of trust – TLK] (12/26/16)

