Source: Free Press Publications

by Darryl W Perry

“I was preparing myself to write a recap of the year that is almost over and then a story came across my facebook feed that changed my mind completely. I read a headline that perfectly answers the question posed by a meme that asks: ‘There are over 350,000 churches in America. So why are there over 200,000 people sleeping on the streets?’ One answer to that question comes via the headline I saw from WSB-TV: Church facing $12,000 fine for letting homeless people sleep on property!” [text, Flash audio or MP3] (12/25/16)

http://fpp.cc/church-facing-fine-for-hosting-homeless/