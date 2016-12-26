US, Japanese regimes set to sign pact limiting US base worker immunity

Source: Military.com

“Japan and the U.S. have agreed in principle on guidelines for limiting immunity from Japanese prosecution for civilian workers at American military bases, following a murder case this year on a southern Japanese island involving a Marine-turned-contractor, officials said Monday. … The May arrest of the base contractor, accused of raping and murdering a 20-year-old woman, has renewed outrage on Okinawa island, where resentment has been simmering over its heavy U.S. troop presence.” (12/26/16)

