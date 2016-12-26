2016: A war of words against the people

Source: spiked

by Frank Furedi

“In 2016, it became clear just how debased the language of public life has become. This year, language was rarely used to communicate ideas or mount a serious argument. Rather, in the run-up to the EU referendum in Britain, both sides used vacuous hyperbole that they didn’t really take seriously. And in the American presidential debates, politics became a pantomime, with both of the main protagonists making little effort to rise above the levels of insults and invective. Even George Orwell, who wrote at length about the degradation and manipulation of public language, would have been shocked by the terms and tone of political debate in America and Britain this year.” (12/26/16)

