US media tries to use Pakistan-Israeli Twitter feud to manufacture “fake news” panic

Source: Columbus Dispatch

“A fake news story has touched off a tense Twitter confrontation between nuclear power Pakistan and Israel, widely believed to have a nuclear arsenal of its own, in an episode that underlines the potentially harmful impact of such stories in sensitive global affairs. In an apparent response to a fake story claiming Israel’s former defense minister threatened a nuclear attack against Pakistan if it sends troops to Syria, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif reminded Israel that ‘Pakistan is a nuclear state too.’ Israel’s Defense Ministry tweeted back Saturday, saying the original story on the site AWD News was ‘totally fictitious.'” (12/26/16)

http://www.dispatch.com/content/stories/national_world/2016/12/26/fake-news-story-sets-off-israel-pakistan-twitter-feud.html