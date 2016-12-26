Congo: Militias kill 34; church leader appeals to Kabila

Source: The Wire [India]

“Militias in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo killed at least 34 civilians over the weekend, the army and local activists said and the violence stoked concerns over political instability. Attacks have surged across the country in the past week alongside violent protests over President Joseph Kabila’s failure to step down at the end of his constitutional mandate on Tuesday. While it is not clear that all the violence is related, analysts fear political instability over Kabila’s tenure is stoking localised conflicts by creating security vacuums. … Catholic priests across Congo on Sunday read out a message from the church’s national head, Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo, saying: ‘The time is over when one tried to hold onto power with arms by killing one’s people, these young people who only seek out their right to live with a little more dignity.'” (12/26/16)

