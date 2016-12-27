Turkey: Cafeteria manager jailed for insulting Erdogan, lawyer says

Source: Today [Singapore]

“Turkish authorities have arrested the cafeteria manager of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper for insulting the president after he said he would not serve tea to Tayyip Erdogan, one of the manager’s lawyers told Reuters on Monday. Senol Buran, who runs the cafeteria at the Istanbul office of Cumhuriyet, was taken into custody after police raided his home late on Saturday, lawyer Ozgur Urfa said. The newspaper is among the few still critical of the government. Insulting the president is a crime punishable by up to four years in prison in Turkey.” (12/26/16)

http://www.todayonline.com/world/cafeteria-manager-jailed-insulting-turkeys-erdogan-lawyer-says