Technical developments in cryptography: 2016 in review

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Joseph Bonneau

“While 2016 may not have been the banner year for cryptographic exploits that 2015 was, researchers around the world continued to advance the state of the art. The biggest practical development in crypto for 2016 is Transport Layer Security version 1.3. TLS is the most important and widely used cryptographic protocol and is the backbone of secure Internet communication …. The cryptography community has been hard at work trying to transition away from today’s algorithms (many of which are completely insecure if practical quantum computers are developed) to post-quantum cryptography. This was nudged forward towards the end of last year as NIST announced a standardization project for post-quantum algorithms.” (12/25/16)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2016/12/what-happened-crypto-2016