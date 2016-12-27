North Pole experiencing record warmth

Source: Dayton Daily News

“Just days before Christmas, unprecedented warmth was recorded at the North Pole. A buoy that sits nearly 90 miles to the south registered a temperature of 31 degrees. Although still below freezing, this is around 50 degrees above normal. There were two major players in this unusual event. The first was a large and very strong low pressure system north of Greenland. The counterclockwise flow around this system pushed abnormally warm and moist air toward the pole. The second is the lack of sea ice in the Arctic, particularly in the Barents Sea.” (12/26/16)

