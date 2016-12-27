Syria: Russian troops claim mass graves found in eastern Aleppo

Source: Washington Post

“The Russian Defense Ministry says its troops have found mass graves in Aleppo with bodies showing signs of torture and mutilation. Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in an emailed statement on Monday that the Russians found ‘found mass graves of several dozens of Syrians who suffered atrocious torture and massacre.’ Konashenkov also criticized the opposition rebels, who controlled eastern Aleppo before they were pushed out earlier this month, for laying multiple booby traps and mines across town, endangering the civilian population.” (12/26/16)

