Critical PHPMailer flaw leaves millions of websites vulnerable to remote exploit

Source: The Hacker News

“A critical vulnerability has been discovered in PHPMailer, which is one of the most popular open source PHP libraries to send emails used by more than 9 Million users worldwide. Millions of PHP websites and popular open source web applications, including WordPress, Drupal, 1CRM, SugarCRM, Yii, and Joomla comes with PHPMailer library for sending emails using a variety of methods, including SMTP to their users.” (12/26/16)

http://thehackernews.com/2016/12/phpmailer-security.html