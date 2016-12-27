WV: County government files frivolous lawsuit against drug companies

SOurce: Bluefield Daily Telegraph

“McDowell County has filed a lawsuit against three national drug companies and a Bluefield physician related to an influx of prescription drugs into the county. Dr. Harold Anthony Cofer Jr, who has an office on Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield, as well as McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., and Cardinal Health Inc. all are named defendants in the suit. McDowell County Sheriff Martin West accompanied attorneys representing three law firms to the courthouse Friday morning to file the suit in circuit court, which alleges that the county has ‘suffered actual harm as a result of the conduct of defendants, motivated by profit and greed, in knowingly flooding McDowell County with opioids well beyond what would be necessary to address the pain and other associated reasons that the residents … might use opioids.'” (12/24/16)

http://www.bdtonline.com/news/mcdowell-sues-drug-companies/article_91905956-c97c-11e6-ada5-2f47c2eca916.html