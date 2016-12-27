Monday freedom question: Virtues and other aspirations

Source: Living Freedom

by Claire Wolfe

“Could be as Parabarbarian commented, ‘One problem with any list of virtues is that too many folk treat them not as ideals to aspire to but as excuses to make rules.’ Ain’t that the truth? Often as not, ‘virtues’ are something meant for We the Peasants. They are imposed by authorities to keep us docile and obedient — or to keep us consumed by guilt and vulnerable to their harsh punishments when we fail to follow their prescriptions for us. History is bursting with examples of thundering moral crusaders who meant that everybody other than they, themselves should be virtuous.” (12/26/16)

