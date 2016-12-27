“That’s medieval!”

Source: La Bocca della Verita

by Gene Callahan

“The great conceit of our time is that by being ‘modern’ we are smarter than all humans who came before us. This belief is most often adopted by people abysmally ignorant of the past, and what people were like in the past. And this myth has been embraced for little more reason than that we modern people have been told it is true by someone who seemed smart, and it flatters our egos. Ironically, it is this extreme willingness to adopt a self-flattering belief, based on no evidence, that shows that ‘moderns,’ on average, may be the stupidest people who have ever walked the earth.” (12/26/16)

