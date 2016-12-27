In the time of Trump, all we have is each other

Source: OpEdNews

by Chris Hedges

“This Christmas I mourn the long, slow death of our democracy that led to the political ascendancy of Donald Trump. I fear the euphoria of those who have embraced the atavistic lust for violence and bigotry stoked by him. These nativist forces, part of the continuum of white vigilante violence directed against people of color and radical dissidents throughout American history, are once again being groomed as instruments of mass intimidation and perhaps terror. I know that our civil and political institutions, poisoned by neoliberalism and captured by the corporate state, have neither the will nor the ability to protect us. We are on our own. It won’t be pleasant.” (12/26/16)

http://www.opednews.com/articles/In-the-Time-of-Trump-All-by-Chris-Hedges-Demonization_McCarthyism_Police_Resistance-161226-824.html