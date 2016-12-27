IL: More than 50 shot, 11 dead in Chicago Christmas weekend violence

Source: New York Daily News

“Violence over the Christmas weekend surged in Chicago when a shooting left two brothers dead and five wounded, raising the city’s shooting total to more than 50 as of Monday. … Eleven of the 53 people shot over the weekend died Monday from their wounds and others remain in serious or critical condition. … Eleven of the 53 people shot over the weekend died Monday from their wounds and others remain in serious or critical condition.” [editor’s note: Merry Christmas to Michael Bloomberg, the Brady Campaign, Moms Demand Action for Gun Nonsense in America, et al. — this is what they seek for the whole country – TLK] (12/26/16)

