Sanctioning evil

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Laurence M Vance

"[R]ather than concentrating on how U.S. sanctions have negatively impacted Iranians, I want to point out how these, and all other U.S. government-imposed sanctions, harm Americans. Sanctions are anti-American. They are an assault on Americans' personal liberty, economic liberty, and property rights. They are also an insult to their intelligence. All Americans, individually or collectively as businesses, have the natural right, for any reason, to engage in commerce with, export to, import from, invest in, travel to, have cultural exchanges with, or spend money in any other country, irrespective of that country's government or government policies, without permission from or regulation by the U.S. government. In a free society they do. America is the 'land of the free,' is it not?" (12/27/16)

