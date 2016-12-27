Stealing now unpopular

Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

“When officials confiscate property without due process of law, it’s theft. The legal rationale government uses to snatch our stuff via civil forfeiture is a sick joke. Our property can be deemed ‘guilty’ without enjoying our presumption of innocence. Instead, we have to go to court to prove our stuff is innocent. Often officials negotiate a large cut, because hiring an attorney to get one’s money back might well cost more than the money itself. The good news? People are becoming aware of civil asset forfeiture and overwhelmingly oppose it.” (12/27/16)

