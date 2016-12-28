Gracian's aphorism #2: Character and intellect

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"Clearly, for the vast majority of people, personality or character deeply affects the quality of life we enjoy in relationship to other people, from family to friends to co-workers. Honesty, hard work and compassion can advance relationships far more than intellect — or, at least, more mere intellect. I do not dismiss the importance of intellect in the personal realm, however, because I include wit and curiousity, good conversation and insightfulness among the intellectual virtues. They are simply incomplete without the more empathetic side of human beings." (12/27/16)

http://www.wendymcelroy.com/news.php?extend.7611