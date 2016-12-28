Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

by Samantha Harris

"In September 2013, FIRE released an infographic reporting for the first time on the number of schools in our Spotlight Database that have 'free speech zones' — policies limiting student demonstrations and other expressive activities to small and/or out-of-the-way areas on campus. At that time, roughly one in six of the colleges and universities in Spotlight maintained a free speech zone policy. This year, we decided it was time to take a fresh look at that figure, since a lot has changed over the last few years. And as we announced in our just-released 2017 report on campus speech codes, the number of free speech zone policies is down: Today, roughly one in 10 of the schools we surveyed maintain a free speech zone policy. So what has changed?" (12/27/16)

https://www.thefire.org/free-speech-zones-then-and-now/