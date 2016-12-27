The year in government hacking: 2016 in review

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Eva Galperin

“Whether or not Kremlin-directed hacking tipped the scales in this year’s presidential election towards Donald Trump is unclear, but paranoia about Russian hacking has successfully sown confusion all over the world. … Russia did not corner the market on developments in government hacking this year. In February, a U.S. federal magistrate judge ordered Apple to break the security of an iPhone as part of the investigation into the 2015 San Bernardino shootings. Apple fought the order on the grounds that complying would compromise the security of all iPhone users. Technology companies and civil society spoke out stridently against this dangerous precedent and eventually the FBI withdrew its request after they found another way to access the contents of the iPhone. Not all efforts to expand government hacking powers were met with the same success as the showdown between Apple and the FBI.” (12/26/16)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2016/12/year-government-hacking