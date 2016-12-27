Philippines: Regime thugs steal $120 million worth of recreational chemicals

Source: Reuters

“Philippine authorities have seized about 6 billion pesos ($120 million) worth of methamphetamines in a series of anti-narcotics operations this month that have yielded the biggest haul in the country’s history, the justice minister said on Tuesday. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) conducted the operations, including one on Monday in San Juan City in the capital Manila where drums of chemicals used to produce methamphetamines, or ‘shabu’ as it is known, were seized.” (12/27/16)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-philippines-drugs-idUSKBN14G0UY