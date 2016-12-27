Police finger social media in spate of post-Christmas mall disturbances

Source: ABC News

“Police are eyeing social media in a series of disturbances that broke out at malls in several states the day after Christmas. A mall outside Cleveland, Ohio was placed on lockdown after a large group of juveniles caused a disturbance at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. The incident was ‘loosely organized on social media,’ Beachwood, Ohio police said. One juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct after officers dispersed the crowd and removed them from the Beachwood Place mall. No major injuries were reported. … Several fights broke out Monday night at the Fox Valley mall in Aurora, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois …. The Aurora, Illinois police department said they were called in to assist with ‘an unruly crowd in the common area’ …. The spokesperson said police are working to determine what caused the fights and told ABC News that they are looking into social media to see if the incident may have been planned or organized.” [editor’s note: So “social media” will get blamed for the panicked stampedes that are the inevitable result of 15 years of “THE IZLAMZ ARE COMING TO GET YEEEEWWWWW” security theater … – TLK] (12/27/16)

http://abcnews.go.com/US/police-eye-social-media-spate-post-christmas-mall/story?id=44409149