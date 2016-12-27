Israel: Regime continues tantrum over UN Security Council resolution condemning illegal squats

Source: Business Insider

“Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it was ‘reducing’ working ties with 12 of the UN Security Council countries that voted to pass a resolution urging Israel to stop building settlements on occupied Palestinian land. Foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon told reporters that Israel was ‘temporarily reducing’ visits and work with embassies, refuting reports that Israel had completely suspended working ties with the countries. He did not provide further details. Deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely said that the reduction in ties was meant to show the nations that ‘you can’t take Israel for granted.'”

