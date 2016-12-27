Why Duterte’s drug war can happen here and how to stop it

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Ryan Calhoun

“Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war in the Phillipines is unique in its policy of extrajudicial murder of all drug dealers and users. It’s as much a cleansing of one’s population as any genocide. Still, I think Americans should understand that the logic underlying Duterte’s drug war isn’t dissimilar to ours. Once you’ve declared a ‘war’ on an entire group of people, dehumanization is inevitable. The continued existence of drug criminals is seen as a burden and their non-compliance a violent threat.” (12/27/16)

https://c4ss.org/content/47381