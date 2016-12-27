Forget the Russians and Comey: Hillary Lost because she didn’t bring out the Obama coalition

Source: Reason

by Nick Gillespie

“In the immediate aftermath of Hillary Clinton’s suprising loss to Donald Trump, Democrats had all sorts of answers for why the former senator and Secretary of State ultimately tanked in the general election. None of them, naturally, had anything to do with Clinton or the often-baffling choices her campaign made (she visited Chipotle more often than Wisconsin during 2016). Russia ‘hacked’ the election, don’t you know, and ‘fake news’ suckered voters out of pulling the lever for second-most-disliked candidate in the race. Clinton laid a good chunk of the blame on FBI Director James Comey’s late-breaking announcement he was once again investigating questions about her private email server. … Cooler, more fact-based analyses based on preliminary vote counts, exit polls, and voter interviews demonstrate that Clinton abjectly failed to replicate the ‘Obama coalition’ that allowed the current president to be the only two-term president since Ronald Reagan to win a majority of votes in each of his elections.” (12/27/16)

