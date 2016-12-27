Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Amul Kalia

“Despite what the government has claimed recently, encrypted communications are not a novelty: they were at the heart of the ideas that led to America’s founding. The Founders believed that privacy of communication — and, consequently, being able to freely express their thoughts — was crucial to a free society. James Madison even partially encrypted his correspondence to Thomas Jefferson where he first proposed the Bill of Rights. Encryption has always played a key part in American history, but this message has been lost on many of today’s leaders as they work to weaken encryption.” (12/27/16)

https://fee.org/articles/your-right-to-use-encryption/