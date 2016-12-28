Trump picks former Bush aide for counterterror adviser

Source: The Hill

“President-elect Donald Trump has tapped a national security aide of former President George W. Bush as his counterterrorism adviser. Tom Bossert, who served as Bush’s Deputy Homeland Security Advisor, will join Trump’s White House as the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism. That role will be expanded under the Trump administration, according to a news release announcing the appointment, to give Bossert an ‘independent status alongside the National Security Advisor.'” (12/27/16)

