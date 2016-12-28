NY AG to Trump: You can’t stop doing what you’re doing until we’re done investigating what you’re doing

Source: Fox News

“Donald Trump cannot move ahead with his plan to dismantle his charitable foundation because state prosecutors are probing whether the president-elect personally benefited from its spending, the New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday. ‘The Trump foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete,’ said Amy Spitalnick, spokeswoman for state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. The statement came after Trump announced that he wanted to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation, part of what his presidential transition team says is an effort to erase any potential conflicts of interest before he takes office Jan. 20.” (12/27/16)

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/12/27/ny-ag-trump-cant-dissolve-foundation-during-investigation.html