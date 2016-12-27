Israel’s self-imposed exile

Source: The Week

by Ryan Cooper

“Last week, the U.S. declined to veto a U.N. resolution condemning the settlements. Absent an American veto, the resolution sailed through 14-0. Israeli officials reacted with furious outrage. On Saturday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fumed about this ‘shameful ambush by the Obama administration,’ and quickly summoned the U.S. ambassador to Israel for a dressing down. It’s a preposterous, ginned-up overreaction — but it should not distract from the realization that this is a vision of what life will be like for Israel in its self-chosen exile when it inevitably loses its American protection. Make no mistake: That really is inevitable. On its current track, Israel will one day be utterly alone before the crushing condemnation of nearly the entire world. And it has only itself to blame.” (12/27/16)

http://theweek.com/articles/669442/israels-selfimposed-exile