Trump may well try to clamp down on anti-Trump humor; can he?

Source: Cato Institute

by Gene Healy

“It’s become abundantly clear that Trump can’t take a joke — which is an unsettling thing to learn about a man who’s about to get his very own killer drone fleet. He’s entitled to express his opinion. But the rest of us are allowed to worry — not just because the president-elect has repeatedly shown contempt for the First Amendment, but also because, in just over a month, this thin-skinned, easily provoked character will ascend to ‘the most powerful office in the world.’ Of course, Trump won’t be the first federal chief executive who thinks he deserves a ‘safe space’ from mockery and criticism. Though we consider it one of our God-given rights as Americans to make fun of the president, our history shows that it’s a right that was hard-won and not always well-respected.” (12/27/16)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/trump-may-well-try-clamp-down-anti-trump-humor-can-he