Trump may well try to clamp down on anti-Trump humor; can he?

12/27/2016   Opinion, PND Opinion   1 Comment

Source: Cato Institute
by Gene Healy

“It’s become abundantly clear that Trump can’t take a joke — which is an unsettling thing to learn about a man who’s about to get his very own killer drone fleet. He’s entitled to express his opinion. But the rest of us are allowed to worry — not just because the president-elect has repeatedly shown contempt for the First Amendment, but also because, in just over a month, this thin-skinned, easily provoked character will ascend to ‘the most powerful office in the world.’ Of course, Trump won’t be the first federal chief executive who thinks he deserves a ‘safe space’ from mockery and criticism. Though we consider it one of our God-given rights as Americans to make fun of the president, our history shows that it’s a right that was hard-won and not always well-respected.” (12/27/16)

  • dL

    Absolutely. Not formally by decree, but certainly by other informal means. One easy example: the use of organs of the administrative state to intimidate, the immediately obvious one being the IRS. Another: group targeted policies that result in a bad domestic terrorist blowback event. Something like that is usually good for shutting down the political sarcasm for an extended period of time.

    Lastly, he could stack the supreme court w/ enemies of the first amendment who would reverse the more liberal first amendment protections today that were more or less established by the Warren court. it’s a mistake to think that the way the first amendment is viewed today on matters of graphic speech(e.g, pornography), political speech, libel etc…is the way it has always been viewed. Nope.