Argentina: Judge indicts former president Cristina Fernandez in corruption case

Source: Bowling Green Daily News

"Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was indicted Tuesday in a corruption case involving public works. Federal Judge Julian Ercolini approved charges of illicit association and fraudulent administration against Fernandez, and two former aides: ex-Planning Minister Julio de Vido and former Public Works Secretary Jose Lopez. Also named was businessman Lazaro Baez, whose Austral Construcciones company allegedly benefited from irregular contracts." (12/27/16)

