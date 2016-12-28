WA: Facebook engineer arrested, charged with intending to have sex with someone who doesn't exist

Source: New York Post

"A California tech genius affiliated with Facebook was busted in a sex sting involving an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl, according to published reports. Dov Katz, a top computer engineer at the Facebook-owned tech company Oculus, was busted on Dec. 21 in Washington state after he responded to an online ad offering sex with a minor." [editor's note: The undercover cop is presumably older than the legal age of consent and the 15-year-old doesn't exist; there are real victims of real crimes suffering while the cops pull these publicity stunts – TLK] (12/27/16)

