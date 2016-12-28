NH: Supreme Court Rules Fully in Favor of Keene's Robin Hooders!

Source: Free Keene

"More than three years after the City of Keene filed suit against Keene's 'Robin Hooders' (the activists who've saved motorists from thousands of parking tickets by feeding expired meters), the case has finally come to a close — at least within the New Hampshire court system. In a short four-page order issued just before Christmas, the NH supreme court affirms the Cheshire superior court's decision to deny the city's request for an unconstitutional injunction they've been begging for since 2013 …. We won! (Again!) Presuming the city gang does not decide to continue lavishing taxpayer dollars on their expensive private attorneys to take the case to federal court, it should end here." (12/27/16)