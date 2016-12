Source: Freedom’s Phoenix

“John Sneisen (Founder: The Economic Truth; Author) comes on the show to talk about economic events, world monetary history — Paul Snow (Texas Bitcoin Conference; Factom) comes on the show for an update — Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD (molecular biologist).” [MP3 or Flash video] (12/27/16)

https://www.freedomsphoenix.com/Media/209620-2016-12-27-12-27-16-john-sneisen-paul-snow-dr-judy-mikovits.htm