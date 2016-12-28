Source: Competitive Enterprise Institute

by Clyde Wayne Crews & Ryan Young

"Federal regulators issue thousands of regulations every year. Decrees range from the Environmental Protection Agency’s gargantuan Clean Power Plan and 'Waters of the United States' directives, down to regulations on breath mint serving sizes and multivitamins with selenium being treated as toxic waste. All those regulations and commandments take a toll on jobs and businesses. Dealing with today's regulatory monstrosities should be a priority, just as much as addressing the $19 trillion debt and runaway entitlement spending. But what can the next president of the United States really do? By reinstating a Reagan-era executive order, freezing new regulations, and creating report cards on agencies' regulation transparency, President-elect Trump can make strides in pushing back against harmful regulation." (12/27/16)

https://cei.org/content/new-president-new-anti-red-tape-agenda