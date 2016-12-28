Economic shrink

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"This commenter (one Matthijis Krempel) suggests that economic growth of the sort that Deirdre celebrates is a Ponzi scheme — meaning that this growth is destined to be revealed to be unsustainable. This notion is nonsense, although I gather that it is widely believed by many 'Progressives' who know neither economics nor history. But of course economic growth of the sort that much of humanity has enjoyed over the past 250 or so years is no Ponzi scheme. The very real gains enjoyed by billions of people over these past few centuries are not the fruits of prepaid sacrifices by even larger numbers of people." (12/27/16)

