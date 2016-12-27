Post-truthers, bullshit[t]ers and politics

Source: CounterPunch

by Kenneth Surin

“This is the time when the major dictionaries disclose their ‘word of the year.’ In 2016, two candidates were awarded this designation, namely, ‘surreal’ and ‘post-truth.’ It is easy to say, as many media outlets have done, that the election of the Orange Man and the Brexit vote were surreal. But in truth they were not. Both reflected a kind of ‘backlash’ politics, and given that so many people have been screwed by neoliberal governments for decades, there is absolutely nothing surreal about these two outcomes. The only thing surreal about the US presidential election is the choice of the two candidates who contested the final vote — one a megalomaniacal chancer who looted his own ‘charitable’ foundation to pay for portraits of himself, the other a craven opportunist with no deep convictions except for her entitlement to rule.” (12/27/16)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/12/27/post-truthers-bullshiters-and-politics/