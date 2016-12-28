It's always the bit after the but that's the problem

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Tim Worstall

"A reminder that the word 'but' is one of the more dangerous in the language: 'South Yorkshire's police and crime commissioner, Alan Billings, said a case could be made for banning certain groups from demonstrating because of the community tensions they caused and the cost to the public purse.' … It does not matter who and why nor even what. Free speech is one of these things which is indivisible. Either it extends to the ideas and people we don't like or we'll rapidly find that it is extended to those that we do." (12/27/16)

